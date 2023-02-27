EAST PALESTINE, Ohio – Federal officials report door-to-door checks in East Palestine reached about 350 homes over the weekend.

White House officials say this is “on track to exceed their target of reaching 400 families by Monday.”

The door-to-door checks conducted by the Environmental Protection Agency, FEMA and CDC, were ordered by President Joe Biden after a Norfolk Southern train derailed in East Palestine on February 3.

The aftermath of the crash resulted in the burning of toxic chemicals to avoid an explosion.

On Monday, Norfolk Southern will resume shipping toxic waste from the site.

The EPA had ordered a pause in shipments on Saturday after the material was taken to sites in Michigan and Texas.

Liquid waste will be taken to Vickery Environmental in Vickery, Ohio. Solid waste will be taken to Heritage Thermal Services in East Liverpool, Ohio.

Also on Monday, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown is expected to return to East Palestine.

Brown plans to speak with residents about what their ongoing needs are as they continue to recover from the derailment.

His team says he will continue to advocate for resources and work to hold Norfolk Southern and all agencies accountable.

He is expected to appear at the 1820 Candle Company on North Market Street at 1 p.m.

Monday afternoon, FEMA will also hold a news conference. They’ve been holding them daily to provide updates on the train derailment situation.