Towpath trail in Cuyahoga Valley National Park remains closed due to weekend flooding

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The heavy rains this weekend cause widespread flooding across Northeast Ohio, including in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park.

On Monday, the Towpath Trail south of Station Road remained closed along with all trailheads and restrooms in that area.

The park shared a photo on its Facebook page of the path completely under water.

“We are assessing damage now. We would like to ask our #CVNP followers to choose other options for getting outside right now. We have not yet had a chance to assess all the other hiking trails in the park,” the park said.

Officials added that conditions will be muddy and flooded with downed trees and damage from high water, which makes for dangerous conditions.

