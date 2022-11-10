CLEVELAND (WJW) — Tower City Center is welcoming five new shops and restaurants now through 2023!

The Cavs Team Shop, Cleveland Sandwich Co., Shake + Slide, In My Bag Collection, Darlafoxx, and Rainbow will all be open by the end of 2023. A press release said the women’s boutique Mi’Amour will also be expanding to nearly double its size.

While Rainbow has already opened its doors, the Cleveland Sandwich Co. is set to open in December.

The Cleveland Cavaliers Team Shop will open at Tower City while its official location at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse undergoes a complete renovation. Grand opening details and hours of operation will be announced soon, the release said.

In My Bag Collection and DarlaFoxx are both set to open this winter.

Tower City Center is located at 230 West Huron road in downtown Cleveland.

All of the shops and restaurants are set to be open by the end of 2023