CLEVELAND (WJW) — Tower City Center will soon unveil a new green space within its walls.

A grand opening celebration for Skylight Park is set for Saturday, July 16 from noon until 6 p.m.

Rendering of Tower City’s Skylight Park (Credit: Groundswell Design Group)

Tower City owner Bedrock has partnered with Cuyahoga Valley National Park and the Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park to highlight natural beauty and greenery within the park that will feature midwestern foliage, hand-selected and native to Ohio including the Eastern Purple Coneflower (Echinacea purpurea (L.) Moench) and the Black-eyed Susan (Rudbeckia hirta L.).

CVNP rangers will also be on-hand during the grand opening for an educational program on “misunderstood critters & creatures” from noon to 4 p.m.

Starting July 14, keep an eye out for Skylight Park events taking place throughout the summer including Tower City’s lunchtime music series on Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

For the most up-to-date schedule of events and activities at Tower City, click here.