CLEVELAND (WJW) — Meih Stevenson is the owner of Mi’Amour clothing boutique inside Cleveland’s Tower City.

“I’ve sold things to people from Brazil, Germany, all parts of the world,” she says.

While businesses has been steady since opening a year ago, she says store shelves are now stocked with even extra inventory.

“When I got the email about [the Cleveland Cavaliers] coming to Tower City to tailgate I was so excited. I think it will be great for all the businesses here,” she said. “I do believe Cavs have a very loyal fan base so thousands of people are gonna show out and show up.”

Now Tower City is setting the stage for the masses.

Tailgates will take place prior to home playoff games, as the wine and gold makes an appearance for the first time since the second time Akron’s own LeBron James left the team.

Jason Russell, vice-president of operations for Bedrock, which owns and operates Tower City, says the free public event is open to all ages.

“Tower City has always been a great gathering space and with the walkway to gateway, we’re directly connected to the Cavs arena,” Russell says.

Even if you don’t have a ticket to the game, fans will be able to grab a bite to eat in the food court, enjoy Cavs-inspired face painting, music, food and live entertainment.

“We do have beverages for kids and adults. We will be operating a bar throughout the game brought to you by Nuevo with some really great, inspired cocktails to cheer on our team,” Russell says.

And don’t forget about the Cavs team shop on the third floor as well.

“I believe people will be satisfied once they come down and see what Cleveland has to offer,” he says.

Security here will be tight and as for parking, the usual $16 fee will jump to the special event price of $50. The RTA walkway will also be open that connects to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

This Saturday’s tailgate party is running from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and the game will also be broadcast on a big screen here inside Tower City for those who don’t have a ticket.