Tower City closed Saturday due to power outage

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Those thinking about heading to Tower City Center in downtown Cleveland Saturday should be aware of a power outage affecting the building.

As such, management announced all stores and restaurants are to remain closed at least through the day.

“We hope to see everyone tomorrow,” Tower City management said in a twitter post.

Management plans to keep the public updated on the situation.

