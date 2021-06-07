Video: ‘Significant water leak’ closes Tower City

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Tower City Center is closed today because of a water leak.

Greater Cleveland RTA says trains are still running and passengers who are getting off at Tower City Station will need to exit the building on the Prospect-side only; the Euclid-side exit is closed.

In a statement from Bedrock Management, who manages the building, it says the leak is in a portion of Level M1, one floor below street level.

They say the leak is contained, and no injuries are reported.

The leak occurred outside of the Tower City property and they are working with nearby property owners to confirm the cause, according to Bedrock.

The statement says, “At this time, a small number of tenants have been affected and out of an abundance of caution, the mall will remain closed.”

The statement goes on to say, “As we work to assess the extent of the situation and timeline for repairs, the safety and wellbeing of our tenants, staff and guests remain paramount.”

Management is determining when Tower City Center will reopen.

GCRTA riders are encouraged to visit RTA’s website for updated transit information.”