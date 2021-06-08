Tower City back open after water leak

(Watch our coverage of this story from Monday in the video player above)

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Tower City Center was back open on Tuesday following a significant water leak.

Bedrock Management said the leak started in a neighboring property and repairs continue in the mall. Two businesses on Level M1 will remain closed until further notice. The company did not specify which businesses.

Employees, tenants and guests can use the Prospect Avenue South and Huron Road entrances. The Public Square entrance will be available starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

The Prospect North entrance is still closed.