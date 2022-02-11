Tower City announces events, pop-ups for NBA All-Star Weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Tower City in downtown Cleveland will be home to several events, including pop-up retail and dining, during NBA All-Star 2022.

There will also be family activities and the NBA “Ice Buckets” court with buzzer-beater challenges for prizes.

The 71st NBA All-Star Game is Sunday, Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Here’s Tower City’s schedule of events:

Tower City Food Hall

Feb. 17 to Feb. 20 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.: a variety of food and beverages including 2 You Wines, Lonnie’s Boy Soul Cookin’, MODbites by Nuevo, Ninja City Kitchen & Bar, Squash The Beef, Vitiman Kandie, Yum Village, Peace, Love & Little Donuts, Pearl Flower Catering, Heights Soul Food & Grill, Shell Shock’d Tacos, Kohcoa Shop, Andreas Dekar Wines, The Lemon Lady and Living Rich.

Family friendly activities

Feb. 19 and Feb. 20 from noon to 6 p.m.: Family programming including games, characters and face painting.

The Land x Complex Shop

Feb. 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Cleveland Community Weekend – Ryan Wolf x UNDERGOD BY: BYFIELD Release

Feb. 18 from noon to 6 p.m.: BristolStudio Trivia Contest & LAYR Exclusive Capsule Release

Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: ACES Lounge and Cookies Hoops Book Signing x Concession Stand Mobile Pop Up

The Land x Complex SHOP (Photo courtesy: Victory Creative via Falls & Co.)

The Real Black Friday

Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: TRBF Black Business Expo: All-Star Edition

Feb. 20: Live music and fashion show in the Skylight Concourse.

Full schedule here.

XHIBITION at the Oak Room

Feb. 14 to Feb. 21: Showcase of designs and custom products.

Follow XHIBITON on social for updates.

NBA Ice Buckets

Feb. 11, 12, 18 and 19 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: A pop-up basketball court for a chance at prizes.

NBA Ice Buckets at Tower City (Photo courtesy: NBA via Falls & Co.)

(Photo courtesy: Greater Cleveland Sports Commission)

Tower City pop-ups

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Collegiate Luxe

11 a.m. to 8 p.m.: CLE Selfie Studio

Feb. 18 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-up vaccination site