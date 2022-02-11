Tower City announces events, pop-ups for NBA All-Star Weekend

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Tower City in downtown Cleveland will be home to several events, including pop-up retail and dining, during NBA All-Star 2022.
There will also be family activities and the NBA “Ice Buckets” court with buzzer-beater challenges for prizes.
The 71st NBA All-Star Game is Sunday, Feb. 20 at 8 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Here’s Tower City’s schedule of events:
Tower City Food Hall
Feb. 17 to Feb. 20 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.: a variety of food and beverages including 2 You Wines, Lonnie’s Boy Soul Cookin’, MODbites by Nuevo, Ninja City Kitchen & Bar, Squash The Beef, Vitiman Kandie, Yum Village, Peace, Love & Little Donuts, Pearl Flower Catering, Heights Soul Food & Grill, Shell Shock’d Tacos, Kohcoa Shop, Andreas Dekar Wines, The Lemon Lady and Living Rich.
Family friendly activities
Feb. 19 and Feb. 20 from noon to 6 p.m.: Family programming including games, characters and face painting.
The Land x Complex Shop
Feb. 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Cleveland Community Weekend – Ryan Wolf x UNDERGOD BY: BYFIELD Release
Feb. 18 from noon to 6 p.m.: BristolStudio Trivia Contest & LAYR Exclusive Capsule Release
Feb. 19 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: ACES Lounge and Cookies Hoops Book Signing x Concession Stand Mobile Pop Up
The Real Black Friday
Feb. 19 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.: TRBF Black Business Expo: All-Star Edition
Feb. 20: Live music and fashion show in the Skylight Concourse.
XHIBITION at the Oak Room
Feb. 14 to Feb. 21: Showcase of designs and custom products.
Follow XHIBITON on social for updates.
NBA Ice Buckets
Feb. 11, 12, 18 and 19 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.: A pop-up basketball court for a chance at prizes.
Tower City pop-ups
11 a.m. to 8 p.m.: Collegiate Luxe
11 a.m. to 8 p.m.: CLE Selfie Studio
Feb. 18 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-up vaccination site