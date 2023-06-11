**Related Video Above: The Flats’ Center Street bridge still closed.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s a side of Cleveland not seen by the public since 2019.

This month, the subway level of the Veterans Memorial Bridge, which connects downtown to Ohio City, is being opened by Cuyahoga County for a free tour.

The event hasn’t taken place since the pandemic, but is now back in action Friday, June 23 and Saturday, June 24. Last time, the event attracted around 17,000 visitors.

The first night it’s open 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., with the public welcome to eat dinner and offer up ideas for how the underside can be used.

The next day, people can go on a self-guided tour through the space from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. While you do not need reservations to attend, a release form must be signed and can be done ahead of time online. Those 18 and over must have a valid ID to get inside.

The Cuyahoga River at twilight. Getty Images.

“The Veterans Memorial Bridge has so much historical significance in our community, serving as a major hub for commuter transportation until the discontinuation of streetcar service in 1954. Since then, the underside of the bridge has been primarily open for tours—but we know it has more potential,” County Executive Chris Ronayne said in a statement.

As the area does not have a ton of street parking, people should get creative with their transportation.

Find out more about the tour, which starts on 2433 Superior Viaduct, right here or by calling 216-348-3824.