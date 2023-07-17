**FOX 8 took an early tour through this year’s St. Jude Dream Home, as seen in the video above.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Before the big giveaway, you’ll soon be able to tour the 2023 St. Jude Dream Home.

Free tours of the Mayfield Village home start Saturday and are taking place every weekend through Aug. 20.

Built by Skoda Builders, the modern farmhouse style home is valued at $600,000.

Every person who takes the free tour is going to be entered to win a $10,000 shopping spree from Northeast Factory Direct. Tours run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

The Dream Home will be given away on FOX 8 News in the morning Wednesday, Aug. 23.

All proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis.