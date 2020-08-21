Tour or take a flight in historic B-17 Bomber at Akron airport this weekend

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WJW) — Ohioans can take a “sentimental journey” through history this weekend.

As part of the Flying Legends of Victory Tour, citizens can tour a B-17 Bomber at the Akron-Canton Airport this weekend.

The bomber will be at the airport through Sunday, August 23.

Visitors can tour the plane Friday – Sunday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Reservations are not required.

Tickets cost $10 per person or $20 for a family of four. Tour tickets can be purchases at the airplane.

Those interested in taking a flight in the B-17 need to make reservations on the Commemorative Air Force Museum’s website. There are several flights slated for Saturday and Sunday. Prices vary, beginning at $425 per person.

Additionally, due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, officials ask all who tour the plane to do the following:

Stay home if you are experiencing any COVID-19 symptoms.

Maintain social distancing while waiting in line to make purchases at the trailer; waiting in line for airplane tours or when inside the plane

Wear a face covering

The Flying Legends of Victory Tour began in June and continues through October. Three of the Commemorative Air Force Museum’s seven flying warbirds travel to approximately 50 cities over the course of the tour.

