Tour bus driver arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting Olive Garden employee

PERKINS TWP., Ohio — A tour bus driver faces charges after being accused of sexually assaulting an Olive Garden employee.

It happened on May 10 at the 5205 Milan Road location in Sandusky.

Vicente Lozano, 72, of Milwaukee, faces charges of kidnapping, soliciting and gross sexual imposition.

According to police reports, the 18-year-old employee said the man called and made a to-go order over the phone.

The employee said when she took the man’s order out to his bus, she went up the stairs to hand him the food. She then said he told her he would give her money to go to a hotel room with him.

She said he also touched her buttocks and breasts while trying to pull her into a hug. She said she tried to remove his hands, feeling she couldn’t get away, but was worried about falling down the steps.

She eventually was able to leave the bus and return to the restaurant after he gave her his business card.

Police located the bus at a Comfort Inn and arrested Lozano. Lozano said he hugged the employee because she hugged him after he gave her extra cash for his meal, according to police reports.