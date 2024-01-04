CLEVELAND (WJW) – Ricky Rubio says his NBA career has come to an end.

He released a statement Thursday, after reports that he and the Cleveland Cavaliers had reached a buyout agreement.

Rubio, 33, announced in August that his career was on hold indefinitely due to mental health issues.

He shared more details about that on Thursday.

“July 30th was one of the toughest nights of my life,” he wrote on social media. “My mind went to a dark place. I kind of knew I was going in that direction, but I’ve never thought I wasn’t under control of the situation. The next day, I decided to stop my professional career.

One day, when the time is right, I would love to share my full experience with you all so I can help support others going through similar situations. Until then, I would like to keep it private out of respect for my family and myself, as I’m still working on my mental health. But I’m proud to say I’m doing much better and getting better every day.”

Rubio played in the NBA for 12 years and was drafted by Minnesota in 2009.

He has a special thanks to Cleveland for his time here.

“Special mention to Cleveland. My last home. I know the way things ended have been tough. I could never have imaged the year would develop this way, but you have an amazing organization, with Koby and JB, who have been extremely respectful and understanding of my situation and caring for me as a person.

Thank you for all the love and support!”