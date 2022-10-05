(WJW) — Hilary Swank was doing more than promote her new TV show “Alaska Daily” on morning programs Wednesday, she also had quite the life event to announce.

At 48 years old, the two-time Oscar winning actor, said she is pregnant with twins.

“It’s such a blessing. It’s a total miracle. It’s unbelievable,” she said on “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”

Swank married entrepreneur husband Philip Schneider back in 2018, and said that twins run in both of their families. She told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that until now, her “Alaska Daily” co-workers didn’t even know the good news.

“This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time and my next thing is: I’m gonna be a mom,” Swank also said while visiting “Good Morning America.” “And not just of one, but of two. I can’t believe it.”

These are the first children for both parents.