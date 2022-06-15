CLEVELAND (WJW) — Following storms that hit Ohio this week, thousands of households are still without power, prompting a local public health office to remind people what can be done with potentially-spoiled food.

“It is important to know how long food that is in your refrigerator and freezer is safe to consume if you don’t have power,” Richland Public Health said in a Facebook post.

There’s a major difference between power being out for a couple hours versus days. Those who are still without power at this time should be advised that meat and dairy is most likely bad. The Ohio Department of Health says any meat sitting at 40 degrees for more than two hours needs to be thrown out, with most dairy and soft cheeses also needing to be tossed in this scenario.

ODH released a helpful guide (as seen below) to help people sort through their food: