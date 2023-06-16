CLEVELAND, (WJW) — NWS crews are in the hardest hit areas Friday to determine if storm damage in Northern Ohio was caused by tornadoes or straight-line winds.

FOX 8 meteorologist Scott Sabol says the NWS is surveying damage in Sandusky County, Ottawa County, and the Toledo area in Lucas County.

Sabol said the NWS will look at the extent of damage to buildings and homes to gauge the highest winds which helps them to determine if the damage was caused by a tornado or straight-line winds.

The highest wind gust in Northeast Ohio not associated with tornadoes was around 65 MPH, Sabol said.