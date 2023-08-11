CLEVELAND (WJW) — A tornado warning for Lorain County issued by the National Weather Service has expired.

The warning was set to expire at 7 p.m. but canceled just after 6:45 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was expected to be near Elyria, North Ridgeville and Avon Lake. Sheffield Lake and Avon were also expected to be impacted.

Partly cloudy skies with a line of showers and storms will move in Friday evening, moving east.

A few storms could be on the stronger side with stronger wind gusts and heavy rain. Some hail can’t be ruled out. The storms are hit or miss so some of us may not see anything in the way of rain on Friday evening.

Expect drier periods from late morning through early afternoon. Storms will develop by mid- to late afternoon Saturday. A few of these storms could be on the strong side. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the biggest threats. We can’t rule out some hail and an isolated tornado.

Saturday’s Futurecast is subject to change if cloud cover increases in the morning.

Over the weekend, expect sun and clouds on Saturday with some storm activity in the afternoon/evening, and expect sunshine and comfy conditions for Sunday.

By Sunday, we’re drier and should feel and look good for the Fox 8 Fox Trot in the morning.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast: