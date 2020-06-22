LIVE COVERAGE: Tornado warning for Trumbull and Mahoning counties

(WJW) — A tornado warning has been issued for Trumbull and Mahoning counties until 1:45 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, at 1:16 p.m. a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Lordstown, or 9 miles south of Warren, moving northeast at 20 mph.

