CLIVE, Iowa (WJW) – A woman who lost her home in a tornado is now making plans for her dream home after winning a $2 million lottery prize.

Tammy Gordy of Ottumwa, Iowa, has been rebuilding her home with her husband since 2001 when a tornado destroyed their house.

“We were in the process of building a home and it kind of got put on hold for a few years, so now this is going to speed it up,” Gordy said as she claimed her prize Monday afternoon at Iowa Lottery headquarters. “And it’s going to go into better details! I’m talking a walk-in closet and a Jacuzzi tub! That’s what I’m talking about!”

Gordy’s winning ticket matched the first five numbers but missed the Powerball. However, she had chosen the Power Play option, which doubled her $1 million prize to $2 million.

“I fell into my chair,” Gordy said. “I couldn’t see! There were all those zeroes! I was like, ‘Maybe I need my glasses.’ So yeah, we screamed.”

She emphasized that family has always been their priority, and the winnings would allow them to do more things together.

Gordy said she told the truth when she asked for time off from work to claim her lottery prize.

“I called my boss and told him that I needed to take Monday and Tuesday off because I won $2 million on the Powerball,” she said. “And so he says, ‘Well, congratulations, if you’re not April Foolin’ me!'”

The next Powerball drawing is Wednesday, June 28th at 11 p.m.

The jackpot is $462 million.