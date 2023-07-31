CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down during storms that swept across northern Ohio over the weekend.

According to the NWS, an EF1 tornado reached wind speeds up to 105 miles per hour and touched down just before 5 a.m. on Saturday, July 29.

Officials say the tornado touched down in the area of Parcher Road and Route 30 in Crawford County, and caused significant damage to a barn, and several trees, as well as damage to at least a dozen homes, including one that was destroyed near Lake Galion.

The tornado was on the ground for about five minutes and lifted near the intersection of Country Road 35 and Route 598 after traveling just over 6 miles, according to preliminary information from the NWS.

No one was hurt or killed during the tornado.

