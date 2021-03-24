Tornado sirens will go off Wednesday morning for a statewide test

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A tornado siren test will take place Wednesday across the state of Ohio at 9:50 a.m.

In Northeast Ohio, it’s possible it will be overcast and extremely windy, so don’t be alarmed.

The test is part of Severe Weather Awareness Week.

Ohio will be conducting its statewide tornado drill on Wednesday, March 24 at 9:50 AM. We will be sending a special NOAA Weather Radio test during this time. This would be a great time to practice or come up with a tornado safety plan. #clewx

The Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness also encourages people to practice their tornado drills so they know where to go at home or at school if there is severe weather.

The sirens will go off at 9:50 a.m. for three minutes.

It will be the same sound you’ll hear if there were an actual tornado warning.

A tornado warning, or any weather warning, is issued by the National Weather Service.

In the case of a tornado warning, that would indicate experts at NWS have a tornado sighting or is indicated on weather radar.

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable to produce a tornado.