HURON COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – It’s been one heck of a Father’s Day weekend for folks in Willard, Ohio.

George Paez is one of many who have spent the past few days cleaning up load after load of debris at his home on the corner of Peru Center and Snyder Road. That’s the confirmed location where an EF-2 Tornado touched down, according to the Huron County Emergency Management Agency.

“Happy Father’s Day,” George said sarcastically.

But luckily, he has lots of helping hands from family, friends and neighbors.

His wife Mandy Paez said the storm tore the roof off their garage and sent it flying, landing hundreds of feet away. The garage is a complete loss. The tornado also uprooted numerous trees, permanently changing their landscape. But the 10-year residents didn’t sit and sulk, they got to work.

WJW photo

“We just started,” Mandy said. “We got right in there and started working.”

When word spread of the damage, family and friends showed up with food and generators and plenty of elbow grease.

It’s been a lot of work, but Mandy said they are counting their blessings.

“We thank God that nobody got hurt and that is all we care about,” she said. “The rest of it is just stuff, we have insurance, and we can put all of it back together.”

But the thing they are most grateful for is the fact that they were able to recover nearly every piece of a playhouse that has their nine grandkids’ handprints on them.

“Some of those kids’ handprints, they’re 21 years old now, so we want to save that memory,” Mandy said. “It seems silly in the big scheme of the loss, but it means a lot for us to have that back.”

Mostly every road has been reopened in the area and power has been restored. The Huron Co. EMA doesn’t believe the damage will be deemed extensive enough to declare a state of emergency, but that could change.