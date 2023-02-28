CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that a tornado touched down in Pickaway County during Monday afternoon’s storm surge in Ohio.

(NBC4 Photo/El Jay Richards)

NWS states that the tornado touched down near Orient and is continuing its assessment to determine the category rating and time the tornado touched down. The area is still being surveyed for further storm damage.

The damage from the storms was severe, with winds causing a mobile home to flip onto its side while another was turned onto its roof, damaging a neighboring residence at the Foxlair Farms park. Also, a roof was torn off a garage and several tin roofs were seen scattered about the area where the storms hit hardest.

Storm damage from Foxlair Farms in Orient, Ohio, on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (NBC4 PHOTO/CALEB MICHAEL)

Storm damage from Foxlair Farms in Orient, Ohio, on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (NBC4 PHOTO/CALEB MICHAEL)

Storm damage from Foxlair Farms in Orient, Ohio, on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (NBC4 PHOTO/CALEB MICHAEL)

Storm damage from Foxlair Farms in Orient, Ohio, on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (NBC4 PHOTO/CALEB MICHAEL)

Storm damage from Foxlair Farms in Orient, Ohio, on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. (NBC4 PHOTO/CALEB MICHAEL)

The Feb. 27, 2023 severe storm pulled the roof off of a Pickaway County home’s garage. (NBC4 Photo)

The Feb. 27, 2023 severe storm pulled the roof off of a Pickaway County home’s garage. (NBC4 Photo)

The Feb. 27, 2023 severe storm pulled the roof off of a Pickaway County home’s garage. (NBC4 Photo/Bill Reagan)

Damage from the Feb. 27, 2023 is visible on structures in Pickaway County, Ohio. (NBC4 Photo/Bill Reagan)

Damage from the Feb. 27, 2023 is visible on structures in Pickaway County, Ohio. (NBC4 Photo/Bill Reagan)

Additionally, the NWS confirmed a tornado touched down northwest of Middletown in Butler County in the southwest portion of Ohio.

Monday afternoon, tornado sirens rang throughout central Ohio between 3:30 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. as severe thunderstorms crossed the state. Franklin County was put under a tornado warning from 4 to 4:30 p.m.

A majority of central Ohio counties were put under a tornado warning or watch Monday to conclude an unseasonable February weather-wise.