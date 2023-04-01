**Related Video Above: Tree down in Newbury (Video courtesy viewer David Schultz).**

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN/WJW) — A tornado touched down in Miami County during a line of powerful storms moving through the state Saturday morning that caused destructive wind damage.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio, has confirmed a tornado occurred near Troy right after 1 a.m.

This conclusion stems from supporting radar data and damage reports in the area, according to a release.

Additional information, including tornado intensity and track data, is being released Monday.

A wind advisory is still in place for Northeast Ohio through 8 p.m., as thousands are without power throughout the state.

Be cautious of your surroundings following storms and never go near downed power lines, since they could be live.