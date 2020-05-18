VIDEO: Tornado confirmed in central Ohio

LONDON, Ohio (AP/WJW) — The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down in Madison County in central Ohio, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

Forecasters in the Wilmington office said they had video confirmation of the twister about eight miles east of the city of London shortly before 5 p.m. Monday.

The weather service had issued tornado watches and warnings as well as severe weather and flood watches for a number of Ohio counties.

Our sister station, WCMH, obtained video from several people on social media who caught the funnel forming near West Jefferson.

