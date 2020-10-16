Topics selected for final presidential debate

WASHINGTON (WJW) — The topics for the final presidential debate have been selected, according to the Commission on Presidential Debates.
President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will debate the following topics on Thursday, October 22:
- Fighting COVID-19
- American Families
- Race in America
- Climate Change
- National Security
- Leadership
The commissions says the topics are subject to possible changes due to new developments.
The debate will be held at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. It begins at 9 p.m. and will run for 90 minutes without commercial interruption. NBC News’ Kristen Welker will moderate the event.
This debate comes just one week after Trump and Biden held separate town halls.
The two were scheduled to have their second debate on October 15 but it was canceled after Trump said he would not participate in a virtual debate. The commission announced the debate would take place “virtually” because Trump had contracted the coronavirus.
