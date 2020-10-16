Topics selected for final presidential debate

TOPSHOT – (COMBO) This combination of pictures created on September 29, 2020 shows US President Donald Trump (L) and Democratic Presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden squaring off during the first presidential debate at the Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio on September 29, 2020. (Photos by JIM WATSON and SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON,SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WJW) — The topics for the final presidential debate have been selected, according to the Commission on Presidential Debates.

President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will debate the following topics on Thursday, October 22:

Fighting COVID-19

American Families

Race in America

Climate Change

National Security

Leadership

The commissions says the topics are subject to possible changes due to new developments.

The debate will be held at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. It begins at 9 p.m. and will run for 90 minutes without commercial interruption. NBC News’ Kristen Welker will moderate the event.

This debate comes just one week after Trump and Biden held separate town halls.

The two were scheduled to have their second debate on October 15 but it was canceled after Trump said he would not participate in a virtual debate. The commission announced the debate would take place “virtually” because Trump had contracted the coronavirus.

