Topics announced for first presidential debate in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Fox News anchor Chris Wallace selected the topics for the upcoming presidential debate in Cleveland.

President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden will face each other for the first time on Sept. 29.

The debate format is six 15-minute segments on the following issues: Trump and Biden records, the Supreme Court, COVID-19, the economy, race and violence in our cities, and the integrity of the election. The list, which was released on Tuesday, is subject to change depending on news developments.

The debate is hosted by Case Western Reserve University and the Cleveland Clinic. It starts at 9 p.m. and runs for 90 minutes without commercial interruption. Wallace will moderate.

