Topgolf Live coming to Progressive Field in 2021

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Topgolf Live Stadium Series is coming to the home of the Cleveland Indians in 2021.

Players can enjoy a one-of-a-kind golf experience with targets placed around Progressive Field. The limited opportunity runs from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3, 2021.

Tee times are reserved in one-hour increments. Prices start at $40 for player tickets and $35 for students. Tickets go on sale in 2021 online.

Premium tickets, which are available for $115, include access to drink tickets, a Topgolf Live hat, a complimentary Topgolf lifetime membership and a game play voucher.

There will be safety protocols to prevent the spread of coronavirus, including temperature checks, social distancing, and disinfecting clubs and bays between tee times.

