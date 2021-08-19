Top Thrill Dragster to remain closed after woman hit by metal object

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW)– A ride at Cedar Point will remain closed through the end of the season after a woman was hit in the head by a metal object.

The object broke off from Top Thrill Dragster while the ride was ending a run Sunday afternoon, the amusement park said. The woman suffered severe injuries and was taken to the hospital. Updates on her condition have not been provided.

“Our team has the health and welfare of our guest who was involved in Sunday’s incident at Top Thrill Dragster at the forefront of our minds. We will continue to offer our support to her and her family in this unimaginably difficult time,” Cedar Point said in a statement on Thursday.

The park said it is working with the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Division of Amusement Ride Safety and Fairs, outside investigators, engineers and the ride’s manufacturers.

“We will not rush the investigation and will work tirelessly in our search for answers in the interest of improving safety,” the statement continued. “This process will take time. As a result, Top Thrill Dragster will remain closed through the 2021 season. The safety of our guests and associates is our top priority and we refuse to operate any ride or attraction without total confidence in its safety.”

An off-duty Lorain County Sheriff’s deputy told the FOX 8 I-Team he witnessed the incident, then heard the screams for help.

“I observed an object fly off. It’s kinda hard to figure out what exactly it was, but it was big enough where you could see it from 50 to 75 feet away. So I would say it was the size of a pop can or a soft ball,” Deputy Ian Standen said.

“I believe we found part of it, a bolt. I would say it had a top on it that was big, about a quarter size. Probably had a maybe an inch or an inch and a half threaded end on it and I remember looking at the thread and I remember it was all kind of stripped and chewed up.”