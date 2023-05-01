Related video above: Looking for a unique baby name? Here is a list of ‘rare’ names.

(WJW) – It’s one of the first major decisions that new parents have to make — naming their baby.

Some baby names are much more common than others. For example, Liam and Olivia have held the top spots nationally for several years now. But what about here in Ohio?

Looking at data trends, names.org predicts which baby names will be the most popular in every state this year.

Oliver is looking to keep the top spot for boy names in Ohio, with 649 babies predicted to share the name.

At the same time, Charlotte is predicted to pass Olivia for top Ohio girl names. The article predicts 532 babies to be named Charlotte in the state this year.

Here are the top predicted Ohio baby names in 2023:

Boy names:

Oliver Liam Henry Noah Elijah Theodore James William Lincoln Owen

Girl names:

Charlotte Olivia Amelia Ava Emma Evelyn Sophia Eleanor Harper Isabella

Learn more about trending baby name in Ohio and across the country here.