(WJW) – US News and World Report has released its annual list of the top children’s hospitals in America, and our local hospitals rank among the best.

Cleveland Clinic Children’s ranked in the top five hospitals in 2023, and earned national recognition in all-ten specialties including cancer, cardiology, and heart surgery. You can read more about their ranking, here.

University Hospital’s Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital ranked among the nation’s top 50 hospitals with eight specialties ranking in the top 30 including diabetes and endocrinology, neonatology and pulmonology, and lung surgery. You can read more about their ranking, here.

“These rankings are a testament to the extraordinary work of our incredibly talented physicians, nurses and other clinical and support caregivers who help us to deliver world-class pediatric care each and every day.” said Patti DePompei, RN, MSN, President, UH Rainbow and UH MacDonald Women’s Hospital, and Rainbow Babies & Children’s Foundation Chair in Leadership and Innovation.

Akron Children’s Hospital missed the top 50 in the country but is ranked No. 5 in Ohio, according to the report. You can read more about their ranking, here.