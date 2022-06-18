**Related Video Above: Cleveland announces changes for summer pool operations due to lifeguard shortages.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — That summertime feeling is finally here!

Many cities are experiencing a shortage in lifeguards, leading to limited hours and delaying opening days, so be sure to check websites for updates.

Akron

Perkins Woods Pool and Reservoir Park Pool are open from June 7 through Aug. 27.

Amherst

The pool at Maude Neidling Park is open from May 31 to Aug. 14. Capacity is limited to 175 total daily admissions.

Bay Village

The Bay Village Family Aquatic Center has two slides, diving boards and a splash area.

Beachwood

The Beachwood Family Aquatic Center is open through August. Non-residents are permitted when accompanied by residents.

Berea

The Berea Municipal Pool is open daily from noon to 7 p.m., starting June 4.

Chardon

The Chardon Pool is open for the season through Aug. 12.

Cleveland

The city of Cleveland operates more than two dozen swimming pools and spray basins.

Cleveland Heights

Cumberland Outdoor Pool’s season is from June 6 through Sept. 5.

Cuyahoga Falls

The Water Works Family Aquatic Center is open from May 28 through Aug. 14. Sundays and Mondays are just for season pass holders and their guests.

Elyria

East Pool and North Pool open on June 13.

Garfield Heights

The pool is open daily from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., beginning June 11.

Hinckley

Ledge Pool and Recreation Area is operated by the Cleveland Metroparks. It opens for the season on June 4.

Independence

Passes for Elwood Pool are available to residents.

Lakewood

The city has two pools: Foster Pool at Lakewood Park and Becks Pool at Madison Park.

Lyndhurst

The city operates the Lyndhurst Pool and Brainard Spray Park. They’re open May 28 through Sept. 5.

Mayfield Heights

Dragga Pool has a water slide and splash features.

Mayfield Village

The season for Parkview Pool is June 3 to Sept. 4. It has lanes and a waterslide.

Mentor

The Civic Center Waterpark has an Olympic-size swimming pool, lap lanes and climbing walls. The city also has Walsh Spraypark.

(FOX 8 photo)

Middleburg Heights

The city’s pool has a splash area, a lily pad walk and tumble buckets.

North Canton

Dogwood Swimming Pool is open Memorial Day through Labor Day weekends.

Oberlin

The Lorain County Metro Parks runs Splash Zone, an aquatic and fitness center.

Parma

The city has two pools, the Nike Pool and Walter’s Grove Pool, plus the Parma Splash Pad.

Rocky River

The Outdoor Municipal Pool is open from the last Thursday of the school year through Labor Day. Open to residents and their guests.

Shaker Heights

The pool at Thornton Park is open Memorial Day through Labor Day. It has slides, lanes and a splash zone.

South Euclid

Passes are available for the Bexley Pool and Quarry Splash Park.

Twinsburg

Twinsburg Water Park is open from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m.

Westlake

Westlake Aquatic Center and Peterson Pool is open to members, Westlake residents and those who work in Westlake.

Wooster

Freelander Pool and Christmas Run Pool are open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Closed for summer 2022: Richmond Heights pool