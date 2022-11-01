(WJW) — The self-proclaimed “Queen of Christmas,” Mariah Carey, has spoken – one minute after Halloween’s end – to declare it’s ok to start listening to Christmas music.

In a midnight tweet on Nov. 1, the “All I Want for Christmas” singer says, “It time,” to starting playing/singing/dancing to the iconic song that was released in 1994.

Mariah is not the only one pushing right past Thanksgiving and onward to the Christmas season.

Youngtown’s “Z104 The Valley’s Goodtime Oldies,” will be known as “Christmas 104” for the next couple of months, WWIZ announced on Tuesday.

According to the station’s operations manager, Charley Connolly, they get calls every year from viewers asking when they are flipping their song line-up to Christmas songs.

Thanksgiving is Nov. 24 this year and Christmas Day is over 8 weeks away.