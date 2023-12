CLEVELAND (WJW) – Some of the best gifts come in the smallest packages! This week at the Cleveland Clinic Children’s NICU, the babies were dressed up special for the holiday.

Dressed up in red and green, the babies even got to meet Santa, who stopped by to visit all the bundles of joy.

CCC_Kelley_4483862_NICU Holiday Shoot at Fairview Hospital_12-22-23

CCC_Kelley_4483862_NICU Holiday Shoot at Fairview Hospital_12-22-23

CCC_Kelley_4483862_NICU Holiday Shoot at Fairview Hospital_12-22-23

CCC_Tadiello_4473612_Babies in Hillcrest NICU for Christmas_12-20-23, Jen Tadiello, Jenna Homrock, Hillcrest NICU Santa Visit, Grandma Hats for Babies, ***RELEASES ON FILE***

CCC_Tadiello_4473612_Babies in Hillcrest NICU for Christmas_12-20-23, Jen Tadiello, Jenna Homrock, Hillcrest NICU Santa Visit, Grandma Hats for Babies, ***RELEASES ON FILE***

CCC_Tadiello_4473612_Babies in Hillcrest NICU for Christmas_12-20-23, Jen Tadiello, Jenna Homrock, Hillcrest NICU Santa Visit, Grandma Hats for Babies, ***RELEASES ON FILE***

Each and every baby even received a handmade Christmas hat.

“We think it’s safe to say these little cuties are going to make it onto the “nice list” this year!” the Cleveland Clinic said.