SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Summer is here but with temperatures only reaching into the 60s on Thursday it’s likely too cold for many to even think about swimming.

So, Cedar Point announced on Twitter that Cedar Point Shores Waterpark would remain closed for the day. According to their website, Cedar Point Shores tickets dated for June 8, 2023 will be valid any public operating day through September 4, 2023.

The good news is temperatures are expected to heat up again. The FOX 8 forecast calls for temperatures in the 80s by Saturday.

