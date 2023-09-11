NEW YORK (WJW) – A U.S. Coast Guard vessel captured a bright sight on video Sunday.

A large lighting strike was caught on video while a U.S. Coast Guard was sailing into New York City, transferring two boats from Michigan to Connecticut on the Great Lakes and Erie Canal.

“Too close for comfort!” the U.S. Coast Guard Station Yaquina Bay said on its Facebook page. “While heading into NYC our crews were aware there may be thunderstorms moving into the area later in the day. Taking precautionary measures all crews moved into the enclosed bridges and ensured to avoid contact with any conductive material while we quickly made way to a safe moorage.”

The Coast Guard says the video posted to Facebook on Sunday showcases the importance of situational and environmental awareness.