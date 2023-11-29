(WJW) – Frances Sternhagen, the legendary Broadway actress, has died at the age of 93.
Her death was announced by her son, actor John Carlin, on Instagram.
She died of natural causes.
“Frannie. Mom. Frances Sternhagen. On Monday night, Nov 27, she died peacefully at her home, a month and a half shy of her 94th birthday,” Carlin wrote.
“Fly on, Frannie,” he closed. “The curtain goes down on a life so richly, passionately, humbly and generously lived. 🙏🏻❤️”
Sternhagen won her first Tony in 1974 for “The Good Doctor.” She won again in 1995 for “The Heiress.”
She also had recurring roles on famous sitcoms.
She played the role of Esther Clavin, the mother of postman Cliff Claven on “Cheers.”
She also played Bunny MacDougal on “Sex and the City.”
“I’m very lucky I was able to call her my mom, my friend, my song and dance partner,” her son wrote. “We were together last week, and we spoke Monday afternoon, said how much we loved and missed one another.”
Deadline reports a celebration of her life is being planned for January.