(WJW) – Frances Sternhagen, the legendary Broadway actress, has died at the age of 93.

Her death was announced by her son, actor John Carlin, on Instagram.

She died of natural causes.

“Frannie. Mom. Frances Sternhagen. On Monday night, Nov 27, she died peacefully at her home, a month and a half shy of her 94th birthday,” Carlin wrote.

“Fly on, Frannie,” he closed. “The curtain goes down on a life so richly, passionately, humbly and generously lived. 🙏🏻❤️”

CHEERS — “Money Dearest” Episode 3 — Air Date 10/09/1986 — Pictured: (l-r) Frances Sternhagen as Esther Clavin, John Ratzenberger as Cliff Clavin (Photo by NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

Unspecified – 1980: Frances Sternhagen appearing in the ABC tv movie ‘Mother and Daughter: The Loving War’. (Photo by American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images)

NEW YORK – APRIL 4: (U.S. TABLOIDS AND HOLLYWOOD REPORTER OUT) (L-R) Actresses Rebecca Gayheart, Marsha Mason, Delta Burke, Christine Ebersole, Frances Sternhagen and Lily Rabe take a bow at the opening night of “Steel Magnolias” at the Lyceum Theatre on April 4, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 21: (U.S. TABS AND HOLLYWOOD REPORTER OUT) Actress Frances Sternhagen attends the opening night after party for the new play “Seascape” at The Tavern on the Green November 21, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)

PARENTHOOD — “Road Trip” Episode 312 — Pictured: Frances Sternhagen as Blanche — Photo by: Byron Cohen/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Sternhagen won her first Tony in 1974 for “The Good Doctor.” She won again in 1995 for “The Heiress.”

She also had recurring roles on famous sitcoms.

She played the role of Esther Clavin, the mother of postman Cliff Claven on “Cheers.”

She also played Bunny MacDougal on “Sex and the City.”

“I’m very lucky I was able to call her my mom, my friend, my song and dance partner,” her son wrote. “We were together last week, and we spoke Monday afternoon, said how much we loved and missed one another.”

Deadline reports a celebration of her life is being planned for January.