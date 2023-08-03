(WJW) – In an emotional interview on the TODAY show, Danny Bennett, the eldest son of late jazz icon Tony Bennett, opened up about his father’s final moments and their lasting memories together.

Tony Bennett, who won 19 Grammy awards during his illustrious career, passed away on July 21, 2023, at the age of 96.

Danny Bennett revealed in an interview Thursday morning that his father’s last words to him were a heartfelt “Thank you.”

Reflecting on this, he stated, “Can’t say it better than that.”

In 2021, Tony Bennett’s family shared with AARP The Magazine that he had been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, a form of dementia.

Despite the diagnosis, Tony Bennett continued to perform and create music.

According to Danny Bennett, his father was a “man of the people.”

He continued to perform until the end of his life, with “Because of You,” his very first hit, being his last song, Danny shared.