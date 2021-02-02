Tony and Emmy-winning actor Hal Holbrook dead at 95

(AP) – Actor Hal Holbrook, who played Deep Throat in “All the President’s Men” in 1976, has reportedly died at the age of 95.

Holbrook, who was born in Cleveland, received an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor for Sean Penn’s “Into the Wild” in 2007, and was famous for his award-winning one-man show about Mark Twain.

He also starred in “Lincoln” (2012), “The Firm” (1993) and “Wall Street” (1987), along with a wide variety of TV series including “Sons of Anarchy,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “The Sopranos.”

Rest well Father Malone. The estimable Hal Holbrook has passed away, but what work he leaves behind. Loved his performances in The Fog, All The President’s Men, Magnum Force, Creepshow, Capricorn One, The Star Chamber, Wild In The Streets & Into The Wild, among many many others. pic.twitter.com/Vwfw1eGvJI — edgarwright (@edgarwright) February 2, 2021