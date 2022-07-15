(WJW) — The current Mega Millions jackpot has become the tenth largest prize in the 20-year history of the game at an estimated $480 million.

The jackpot is up for grabs in Friday night’s 11 p.m. drawing. The cash prize is $260 million. The jackpot hasn’t been claimed since April.

Tickets cost $2. Players pick five numbers from 1 to 70 and one number from 1 to 25. Players have to match all six numbers to claim the jackpot.

According to MegaMillions, while no one has hit the current jackpot, over 1.1 million winning tickets were sold in the July 12 drawing. Prizes ranged from $2 to $1 million.

The top Mega Millions jackpots to date are:

Amount Date Winning Tickets $1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC $1.050 billion 1/22/2021 1-MI $656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, KS, MD $648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, GA $543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA $536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN $533 million 3/30/2018 1-NJ $522 million 6/7/2019 1-CA $516 million 5/21//2021 1-PA

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million, according to the lottery game, while Powerball’s odds are one in 292.2 million for the top prize.

Mega Millions is offered in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.