(WJW) – Today is your chance to become a billionaire and take home the largest lottery prize ever.

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to a whopping $1.9 billion dollars.

Nobody won in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing. In fact, no one has won in three months — so the jackpot is now $1.9 billion.

It’s now the largest lottery prize ever offered. Before this the largest Powerball jackpot won was in 2016 at $1.5 billion.

If you win tonight you could take $1.9 billion in annual installments of $63 million or you could choose the cash option of about $929 million.

Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. on the Powerball website.