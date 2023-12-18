CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – There will be two Machine Gun Kelly shows in Northeast Ohio Monday night.
If you’re a fan and had not heard until now, you’re not alone.
The surprise concerts were announced at about 11:30 a.m. on the Grog Shop’s Instagram page, which told fans “So we’ve been keeping a little secret” and then went on to say “If you’d like a chance to see MGK tonight!” be there in person at noon to get tickets.
The Grog Shop is a club in Cleveland Heights, which happens to be MGK’s hometown. According to its website, they strive to showcase live music 7 days a week, 365 days a year. And tonight, it’s MGK!
In their post to IG, the club said, “You can purchase tickets at 12 p.m. EST at either Grog Shop or @27clubcoffee WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. There are a very limited number of tickets available. ONE show entry per person. First show is all ages, second is 18+.”
According to the post, the first show is at 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.) The second show is at 10:30 p.m. (doors open at 9:30 p.m.)