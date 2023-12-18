CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – There will be two Machine Gun Kelly shows in Northeast Ohio Monday night.

If you’re a fan and had not heard until now, you’re not alone.

The surprise concerts were announced at about 11:30 a.m. on the Grog Shop’s Instagram page, which told fans “So we’ve been keeping a little secret” and then went on to say “If you’d like a chance to see MGK tonight!” be there in person at noon to get tickets.

Machine Gun Kelly announces the Cleveland Browns pick during the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday, April 30, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

The Grog Shop is a club in Cleveland Heights, which happens to be MGK’s hometown. According to its website, they strive to showcase live music 7 days a week, 365 days a year. And tonight, it’s MGK!

In their post to IG, the club said, “You can purchase tickets at 12 p.m. EST at either Grog Shop or @27clubcoffee WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. There are a very limited number of tickets available. ONE show entry per person. First show is all ages, second is 18+.”

According to the post, the first show is at 6:30 p.m. (doors open at 5:30 p.m.) The second show is at 10:30 p.m. (doors open at 9:30 p.m.)