(WJW) – Wednesday is your chance to become a billionaire!

Well, almost a billionaire. If you’re lucky enough to win the second-largest jackpot in Powerball‘s 30-year history, you’ll take home $596.7 million.

The jackpot has climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion.

This is the largest prize in more than 6 years.

The odds of winning are about 1 in 292 million.

The last drawing was Halloween night, and while no one was lucky enough to hit the big jackpot, there were two $1 million winning tickets sold in Ohio.

The drawing is at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday.

Stay with FOX 8 for the latest numbers and to find out if you’re a winner!