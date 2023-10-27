CLEVELAND, Ohio- Time to pull out the wine and gold as the Cleveland Cavaliers are back in action! It’s a big home opening weekend and it all kicks off tonight.

The Cleveland Cavaliers will be back at Rocket Mortgage Friday night at 7:30 taking on Oklahoma City Thunder. They’re coming off their first opening night road win in 23 years after beating the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

19,000 fans will pack the arena Friday night to take in the home opener fun and will be walking away with vintage Cleveland t-shirts. They will also get to see the hip-hop dance crew Jabbawockeez at halftime. They can also enjoy food from the eight local celebrity chefs.

Of course, everyone will be there to cheer on the guys, who say playing at home makes a world of a difference.

“The fans show up day in and day out,” said Cavs’ Isaac Okoro. “No matter who we’re playing it always feels like it’s a packed, sold-out game. They are into it first quarter to last quarter so it’s definitely different than other cities.”

Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff agrees.

“Playing in our building in front of our fans is always awesome,” said Bickerstaff. “We have some of the best fans in the league there is no doubt about it.”

You can tell the whole city is getting into the spirit as the Cavalier’s supersized banner went up outside the Sherwin-Williams headquarters building Thursday. It features Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen, and Evan Mobley.

Again, tip-off Friday night is at 7:30 p.m. and seats are still available.

If you can’t make it Friday you can also go to a home game Saturday or Halloween.