‘Toni Morrison Day’ closer to reality in Ohio, bill now awaiting DeWine’s approval

COLUMBUS (WJW) — The Ohio Senate passed legislation today that would designate Feb. 18 as “Toni Morrison Day” throughout the state.

HB 325 was originally penned by State Reps. Joe Miller of Amherst and Stephanie Howse of Cleveland, both Democrats.

The Lorain native and famed author passed away last year. She was 88.

“Toni Morrison’s life and timeless works stirred our souls, challenged our conscience to confront injustices, and encouraged the rest of the world to do the same,” Howse said in a statment. “The designation of Toni Morrison Day will be forever cherished by Ohioans, people around the globe.”

The bill is now headed toward Gov. DeWine’s desk for approval into law.

