(WJW) — Tom Sizemore, the actor best known for portraying Mike Horvath in “Saving Private Ryan,” is in the intensive care unit after suffering a a brain aneurysm, according to a report from Fox News Digital.

“He is in the hospital,” Charles Lago, his representative, told Fox News Digital. “His family is aware of the situation and are hoping for the best. It is too early to know about [a] recovery situation as he is in critical condition and under observation.”

Lago tells TMZ that Sizemore was in his LA home around 2 a.m. Saturday when he suffered the brain aneurysm. Someone reportedly found him and quickly called 911.

At this point, Tom is in a “bad way,” Lago tells TMZ, and his chances for a full recovery seem uncertain.

Sizemore, 61, was previously married to actress Maeve Quinlan from 1996 through 1999.

He also appeared in “Black Hawk Down,” “Natural Born Killers” and “Heat.”