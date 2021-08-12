Tom Hanks’ son shares anti-vaccine videos, saying there’s more evidence for UFOs than for COVID shot safety

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 26: Actor Chet Hanks attends the Screening of the BET Series “Tales” at DGA Theater on June 26, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

(WJW) — Chet Hanks, the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson says in a recent Instagram video that there is more evidence supporting the existence of UFOs than for the COVID-19 vaccine being healthy

Chet Hanks posted the video in response to a previous one he shared, captioned “SUPER IMPORTANT PSA GUYS LETS GET THROUGH THIS TOGETHER.” He went on to yell “psych!” before saying “I never had COVID…it’s the {expletive} flu,” during a profanity-laced rant.

In his follow-up video, Chet Hanks said If the aliens are out there, I’m ready for you to come get me…or do I need my vaccine papers?”

Chet Hanks’ parents were among the first celebrities to announce they were diagnosed with COVID-19. They were quarantined while in Australia in March 2020.

Tom Hanks later implored people to wear masks to help stop the spread.

“There’s really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands,” he was quoted as saying. “Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things — I just think shame on you.”