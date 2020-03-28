1  of  4
Breaking News
Ohio coronavirus numbers: 1,406 confirmed cases, 25 deaths Coronavirus Crisis: Get the updates for March 28 Here is a list of what’s considered essential under stay at home order Companies looking to hire Northeast Ohioans amid coronavirus crisis
Watch Now
FOX 8 News at 6 p.m.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are back in the United States after coronavirus quarantine

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have returned to the United States after going into self-quarantine in Australia.

“We’re home now, and like the rest of America, we carry on sheltering place and social distancing,” Hanks tweeted Saturday.

The couple tested positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this month while in Australia, where Hanks had been doing pre-production work on a film about singer Elvis Presley. Hanks is set to play Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker, in the film. Production on the project has been suspended.

“Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Rita and I so appreciate it,” the actor wrote.

The couple had shared their experience in isolation, offered advice to those sheltering in place and even Wilson rapped to the 1992 hip hop hit “Hip Hop Hooray” by the rap group Naughty by Nature.

Trademark and Copyright 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral