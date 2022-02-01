Tom Brady officially announces retirement

(WJW) — Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement Tuesday.

In a post on social media, he wrote a statement saying while he’s loved his NFL career, it’s time to focus his energy and time on “other things that require my attention.”

“I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in proposition — if a 100 percent competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game. There is a physical, mental, and emotional challenge EVERY single day that has allowed me to maximize my highest potential. And I have tried my very best these past 22 years. There are no shortcuts to success on the field or in life. This is difficult for me to write but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore.”

He went on to write:

“As I said earlier, I am going to take it day by day. I know for sure I want to spend a lot of time giving to others and trying to enrich other people’s lives, just as so many have done for me.”

Brady has mulled the decision since the Bucs lost against the Los Angeles Rams.

In 2020, after two decades with the New England Patriots, Brady signed as a free agent with the Buccaneers. In his first season, he led the Bucs to their second Super Bowl title, his seventh.

The former 199th overall draft pick in the 2000 NFL Draft. Brady retires as a seven-time Super Bowl champion, three-time league MVP, five-time Super Bowl MVP, two-time NFL Offensive Player of the Year, a three-time All-Pro and a 15-time Pro Bowl selection, among other honors.

Brady had cited a desire to spend more time with his wife and children despite still playing at the top of his game. Brady led the NFL in yards passing (5,316), touchdowns (43), completions (485) and attempts (719).